Next in line: Madison Fire awaits vaccine

They’re not just essential workers. They’re also on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department will stand alongside other healthcare workers as one of the first groups to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.

Che Stedman, the assistant chief of medical affairs, said its department of nearly 400 members qualifies as an EMT or paramedic, putting the group in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.

Oftentimes, first responders are at the very front of the frontline. How they differ from hospital workers, Stedman suggested, is the uncertainty of knowing who is or isn’t COVID-positive.

“When we go on 911 calls for people that are very sick, we wear all the precautions necessary, but we’re not really sure of their status,” he said.

Firefighter-paramedics like Marcus Bobholz said he often goes into people’s homes and has to share close quarters with them inside an ambulance.

“We know that there’s perhaps that extra risk. However, this job does have a certain degree of that inherent risk. It’s something that we’re willing to accept, and we’ll take those appropriate measures to make sure we’re protected and those that we serve are protected.”

According to Stedman, 52 of members of Madison Fire have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. In March, Bobholz was one of them. He believes he got the virus while on duty.

“It’s a very lonely virus when you’re very ill,” he said, sharing about his days-long experience in the hospital. “But, fortunately, that is the best thing to do to keep the rest of the people safe in your life.”

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control does not have official guidance on vaccination for those who have already contracted the virus. Bobholz said he would get vaccinated if it is recommended.

“We need to be healthy in order to help everyone,” said Stedman, who is encouraging his department to get vaccinated.

Roughly 70 percent of the department has already said it will get the vaccine, according to results of an internal survey. The remaining 30 percent answered “no” or were unsure.

As of now, Stedman says the earliest Madison Fire can get vaccinated is next Tuesday.

