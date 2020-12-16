Plan for fighting PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin is released

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Wisconsin action plan is recommending the prevention of future pollution from forever chemicals known as PFAS and the development of ways to reduce the use of the chemicals.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration released the plan on Wednesday after a year of study involving nearly 20 state agencies and the University of Wisconsin.

“I am proud of the efforts from our state agencies and the contributions by the public to connect the dots and develop this comprehensive blueprint for our state to address these forever chemicals,” Evers said.

The governor added he is looking forward to reviewing the plan and seeing how the state can move forward addressing the PFAS issue and protecting the health of the state’s residents and wildlife.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of over 5,000 man-made chemicals created in the 1930s and that gained widespread industrial use a decade later. Their usage peaked in final third of the 20th century.

Common uses for PFAS include temperature-resistant and water- and oil-repellent products, including nonstick cookware, food packaging, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, and certain types of firefighting foam, the governor’s office explained.

There are growing concerns about the public health impact of the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems.

The report includes 25 action items centered on environmental justice, health equity and pollution prevention. Several of the highlights noted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources include:

Establish science-based PFAS standards for environmental media such as soil, groundwater and biosolids.

Develop PFAS risk communication infrastructure including the construction of a website, improved public engagement, partnerships within the community and inter-agency collaboration.

Streamline processes associated with the delivery of safe drinking water supplies to communities impacted by PFAS contamination.

Support veterans, their families and those who live near military sites who may have a higher risk of exposure to PFAS.

