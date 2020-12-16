Advertisement

Plan for fighting PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin is released

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Wisconsin action plan is recommending the prevention of future pollution from forever chemicals known as PFAS and the development of ways to reduce the use of the chemicals.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration released the plan on Wednesday after a year of study involving nearly 20 state agencies and the University of Wisconsin.

“I am proud of the efforts from our state agencies and the contributions by the public to connect the dots and develop this comprehensive blueprint for our state to address these forever chemicals,” Evers said.

The governor added he is looking forward to reviewing the plan and seeing how the state can move forward addressing the PFAS issue and protecting the health of the state’s residents and wildlife.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of over 5,000 man-made chemicals created in the 1930s and that gained widespread industrial use a decade later. Their usage peaked in final third of the 20th century.

Common uses for PFAS include temperature-resistant and water- and oil-repellent products, including nonstick cookware, food packaging, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, and certain types of firefighting foam, the governor’s office explained.

There are growing concerns about the public health impact of the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems.

The report includes 25 action items centered on environmental justice, health equity and pollution prevention. Several of the highlights noted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources include:

  • Establish science-based PFAS standards for environmental media such as soil, groundwater and biosolids.
  • Develop PFAS risk communication infrastructure including the construction of a website, improved public engagement, partnerships within the community and inter-agency collaboration.
  • Streamline processes associated with the delivery of safe drinking water supplies to communities impacted by PFAS contamination.
  • Support veterans, their families and those who live near military sites who may have a higher risk of exposure to PFAS.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana

Latest News

Brian Higgins
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man accused in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
1430 S. Murphy Road destroyed in fire
Fire ravages Rock County home, owners gratefully uninjured
This Sept. 27, 2016 photo shows silos on farmland in Wisconsin in the Kettle Moraine region.
Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report