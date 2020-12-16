Prairie du Chien’s prison switching to minimum security

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections plans to reclassify Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution (PCCI) as a minimum-security facility, transferring out more than 100 of its inmates in the process.

The agency announced the move Wednesday afternoon, noting that approximately three-quarters of its 500 inmates are already classified as minimum custody. The remaining prisoners will end up being transferred to higher security facilities, while new minimum security-eligible inmates will be assigned to PCCI.

The DOC did not indicate how many inmates would likely transfer to PCCI.

A Corrections Dept. spokesperson pointed out the changeover will allow the prison to expand its currently-suspended work release program. Director of Communications John Beard explained the expansion will allow more inmates to participate, which the DOC believes benefits them once they are released.

“Work release serves several purposes,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said. “It helps persons in our care develop a work history, and also improve or acquire new job skills. Those are things that can help people be successful when reentering the community, so we’re excited about the possibility of extending those opportunities to more individuals.”

Any expansion will have to come in the future however, because the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Corrections Dept. to suspend the program temporarily.

Starting next year, the Corrections Dept. will begin review the medium-security inmates housed at PCCI to determine transfer locations for each of them. Beard added that they intend to make sure each inmate ends up in a facility that will continue offering the educations and programming track specific to the individual.

