Report: UW System schools are falling behind their peers

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds that freezing tuition at the University of Wisconsin without adding more state money to offset the loss has contributed to putting the system behind its peer institutions and is hurting their competitiveness.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Tuesday found that over the past decade Wisconsin’s public higher education system has failed to keep pace with regional and national counterparts in key funding areas.

And it says the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to only worsen the damage.

The report looked at funding, enrollment, tuition, research and development spending and other factors.

