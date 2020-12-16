Santa Claus visits virtually with American Family Children’s Hospital patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 couldn’t stop Santa Claus from being able to visit with American Family Children’s Hospital patients, but he had to get creative this year to bring some Christmas cheer.

Santa was able to virtually visit with children at the American Family Children’s Hospital on Wednesday from all the way up at the North Pole.

Child Life staff helped Santa Claus reach all the patients by using tablets.

According to a new release, it is tradition at the hospital for Santa to visit with patients in person, but this virtual visit will ensure that everyone is safe this holiday season.

UW Health noted that Santa will visit in-person to Madison at noon on Thursday for a parade.

Fire trucks and official vehicles will gather outside the hospital at 1675 Highland Avenue for a holiday parade.

