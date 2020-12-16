Advertisement

Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Update on Devil’s Lake homicide

Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Schmutzer, 24, was found on the morning of October 14 near the Grottos trail on the south side of the park, outside of Baraboo. Authorities say the victim was found bleeding on the railroad tracks in the park. An autopsy indicated he died as the result of a stabbing.

A day after the killing, the Sheriff’s Office released a description of the suspect, describing him as a man who stands between 5′10″ and 6′ tall and was wearing a dark head covering and dark face covering. He was last scene heading west on the grottos trail at the park, where the victim’s body was discovered.

At the time, Meister cautioned that because the investigation is still ongoing the information they are able to release would be “extremely limited.”

