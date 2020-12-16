SSM Health sends out 1st vaccine distribution, hundreds vaccinated so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just one day after SSM Health employees started to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine, the health system has sent out its first shipment of vaccines.

With SSM Health being a distribution hub, Waupun Memorial Hospital received 200 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and started giving them out to employees the same afternoon, according to a news release.

SSM Health noted the Wisconsin National Guard also sent shipments of the vaccine to non-SSM Health entities on Wednesday.

VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat said the system appreciates all the help they receive from the National Guard.

“We’re proud to work closely with them to help protect health care workers across the region and state of Wisconsin,” Kharbat said.

SSM Health reports that roughly 50 employees per hour were able to be immunized on Wednesday, leading to hundreds of their frontline workers being vaccinated against the virus.

