Advertisement

SSM Health sends out 1st vaccine distribution, hundreds vaccinated so far

SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment...
SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment on December 15, 2020.(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just one day after SSM Health employees started to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine, the health system has sent out its first shipment of vaccines.

With SSM Health being a distribution hub, Waupun Memorial Hospital received 200 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and started giving them out to employees the same afternoon, according to a news release.

SSM Health noted the Wisconsin National Guard also sent shipments of the vaccine to non-SSM Health entities on Wednesday.

VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat said the system appreciates all the help they receive from the National Guard.

“We’re proud to work closely with them to help protect health care workers across the region and state of Wisconsin,” Kharbat said.

SSM Health reports that roughly 50 employees per hour were able to be immunized on Wednesday, leading to hundreds of their frontline workers being vaccinated against the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
.
MPD: 2 suspects reportedly steal woman’s car while it warmed up
Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon
Prairie du Chien’s prison switching to minimum security