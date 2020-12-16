Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Rock Co. Red Kettle donations down by 60%

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles in Rock County are down 60% compared to this time last year, the organization reported on Monday.

According to a news release, The Salvation Army is struggling to meet their fundraising targets this year while people continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are only 10 days left of the Red Kettle campaign, the organization noted, and donations are only at 17% of the total goal.

Rock County Coordinator Major Tom McDowell said while donations are down, he is hopeful that they can still reach their goal.

“This community has a history of caring and supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable brothers and sisters,” he said. “Even as we face the increased need, I believe our community will rally around us again this year.”

The campaign launched two months earlier than normal this year, back in September, and has raised $35,000 so far. The Salvation Army said they need to raise an additional $169,000 to reach this year’s goal.

The Salvation Army also offers contactless ways to donate, including online, signing up to give a monthly gift of $25 or donating digitally while at a Red Kettle. People may also donate using their Amazon Alexa, donate any amount by texting Rock to 24365 or send a check to the Salvation Army at 514 Sutherland Avenue in Janesville.

