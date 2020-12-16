Advertisement

Three men in Brodhead arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a more than three-month-long investigation, Brodhead Police and agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations say they served a search warrant on a duplex in the 600 block of 1st Center Ave around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they arrested three men from the residence on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Their investigation began after receiving information from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of possible child pornography being shared or received by devices at this residence via various social media platforms, according to police.

These are the men authorities arrested and booked into the Green County Sheriff’s Jail:

  • Mateo Hernandez Patishtan, 31, of Brodhead
  • Pascual Hernandez Pasishtan, 33, of Brodhead
  • Rafael Mernandez Pasishtan, 26, of Brodhead

The incident remains under investigation, police say additional details may be released at a later time.

