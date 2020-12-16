Tracking COVID-19 vaccine safety: Self-reporting through “v-safe”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is keeping tabs on COVID-19 vaccine safety, relying on people to self-report.

Every COVID-19 vaccine dose given in Wisconsin is tracked by the state, but the new resource from the CDC is asking everyone who gets vaccinated to do their own reporting.

“Every dose of COVID-19 vaccine that’s administered is going to be reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine can opt into the program, called “v-safe.” After getting the vaccine, people will get a card with information on how to register and use v-safe, accessible right from their smartphone.

Once registered, v-safe will send people daily health survey where people can record how they are feeling after the vaccine.

“It will...through their smartphone, on a daily basis for the first 14 days, text them or ask them about symptoms that they’ve had,” Schauer explained.

For two-dose vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, v-safe can also make sure people get their second shot on time.

“You can sign up for text messages and other reminders and get affirmative outreach to make sure you come back because it is important,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The program goes beyond Wisconsin. V-safe can be used across the country and is especially valuable if someone travels between their first and second dose of the vaccine.

“If you got the vaccine, say the Moderna vaccine in New York,but then you went down to Florida and it’s time for you to get, at the 28 day mark for the Moderna vaccine, to get your second vaccine, we want to make sure that the information systems allow us, the providers to know, you should get the Moderna vaccine,” Azar explained.

Healthcare providers can use the information v-safe collects to make sure each person gets the correct vaccine which corresponds to the first dose.

“While these vaccines should deliver some significant protection from just the first dose, it’s very important you come back and get your booster shot on time, because you want to make sure you get the full effect and enduring effect of these vaccines,” Azar said.

NBC15 also reached out to UW Health and SSM Health, where frontline workers started getting the vaccine the week of December 14. NBC15 asked both health systems whether their employees are using v-safe but have not heard back.

