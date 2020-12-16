Advertisement

Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An old portrait posted on eBay featured a man with a striking resemblance to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

The photo of the unidentified mustached man sold for $202.50.

The seller, who is located in Iowa, listed the photo as “Antique Victorian Photograph Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Look alike with Wife.”

The eBay description says the photo is from “late 1800′s early 1900′s.” The seller auctions off vintage items.

CLICK HERE for the original listing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
.
MPD: 2 suspects reportedly steal woman’s car while it warmed up
Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon
SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment...
SSM Health sends out 1st vaccine distribution, hundreds vaccinated so far
Prairie du Chien’s prison switching to minimum security