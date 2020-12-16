Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) — A task force created Gov. Tony Evers is recommending maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas.

The 12-member commission held three virtual meetings and received comments from more than 500 people across the state before issuing its report and recommendations Wednesday.

“This report provides a critically important view of what rural residents and community leaders across our state need as we begin crafting our 2021-23 state budget and other important priorities,” Evers said.

The reports calls for implementing a strategy that includes support for the arts, expansion of high-speed broadband internet and building inclusive, welcoming communities.

“Wisconsinites took this opportunity to come forward and share their rural communities’ challenges and concerns. It is my hope and dream that this report will help rural Wisconsin move forward to not only to survive but thrive,” Commissioner Gina Tomlinson, of Buffalo County, said.

That strategy is part of an effort to ensure that young people and new people want to live in rural areas. According to Evers’ Office, the 10 overarching recommendations include (list taken from governor’s office statement):

Create and appropriately resource a place within the Wisconsin state government that understands and champions the unique attributes of rural Wisconsin—including Native Nations;

Continue the governor’s efforts to make the needs and priorities of rural communities and Native Nations a forethought, rather than an afterthought;

Take an “all-of-government approach” to doing right by rural and tribal communities;

Ensure rural places and Native Nations in rural Wisconsin get a fair shake in accessing state and federal resources;

Look beyond Wisconsin’s borders for good ideas;

Unleash the full power of communities to innovate and act by updating state laws that restrict local agency;

Reinvest in the Wisconsin Idea and the University of Wisconsin, its satellite campuses, and our state’s network of community and technical colleges as unique and valuable assets;

Rebalance state business incentives to ensure economic development prioritizes the assets of Wisconsin people, communities, and businesses;

Invest in vital ingredients for our better future; and

Continue the work of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.

The governor’s office also detailed what commission members heard from the public, as far as what rural Wisconsinites felt was limiting prosperity in their communities.

Wood Co. Commissioner Dave Falk noted the “passion of the participants in our listening sessions... was evident during every session,” adding that while Wisconsin’s rural communities are diverse, they do share many common areas for concerns.

The governor’s office listed some of the most prevalent of those common concerns as:

Establishing a strategic roadmap for Wisconsin’s forestry sector;

Investing in agricultural supply chain gaps that inhibit market development, such as meat processing infrastructure and workforce development;

Supporting childcare professional development, mentoring, and information sharing;

Elevating success stories from rural Wisconsin communities that have succeeded at providing better broadband and coverage;

Examining how the state could encourage more investment in renewable energy projects; and

Boosting state support for outdoor recreation project implementation.

