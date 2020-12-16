Weekend Forecast: Not looking good for snow-lovers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While New England braces for their first major Nor’Easter of the season, southern Wisconsin is missing out. A passing weather system may bring a mix of snow flurries and rain on Saturday - making for a bit of a mess.

Cloud cover blanketed much of the Midwest on Wednesday. Rain & snow are moving up the eastern seaboard - dropping as much as two feet of snow in some spots! Back at home, clouds stick around for Friday. As a surface high pressure center moves out across the south-central Plains, a frontal boundary swings across the central U.S. SW winds pick up on Friday - allowing highs to climb into the mid and upper 30′s.

The cold front passes by on Saturday. Due to the warmer air ahead of the system, rain will initially fall Friday night into Saturday. A transition to light snow takes place on Saturday. Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb to near & just-above freezing. Models project less than an inch of snowfall across south-central Wisconsin. Clouds remain overhead on Sunday as the system departs.

Expect a calmer and slightly warmer stretch of weather at the start of next week. Monday highs climb into the lower 40′s. The next weather maker arrives on Wednesday of next week - bringing a chance for snow showers.

