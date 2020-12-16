Advertisement

Welcome home Sweet-Pea: Chihuahua missing for 5 years is found

She was well-cared for
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.(Source: DHSS, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

Cholo Abdi Abdullah pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance Wednesday and was...
Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden calls transportation nominee Buttigieg ‘a new voice’
A father and daughter build a snowman.
‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill