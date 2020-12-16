Advertisement

West Towne finally ready to clear way for new Von Maur

Demolition of the old Boston Store starting soon
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Demolition of the old Boston Store at West Towne Mall will begin later this month, helping clear the way for a new Von Maur department store, the mall’s owner, CBL Properties, announced Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled that work will soon be underway to raze the former Boston Store and further the transformation of yet another CBL property,” CEO Stephen Lebovitz said in a statement released by the company.

Lebovitz added Von Maur is one of the CBL’s most requested stores and it will “complement the upscale mix already available at West Town Mall.” The Von Maur was initially announced in October 2019, with construction originally set to commence this year in time for a 2021 opening.

The coronavirus pandemic upended that plan, and the new store isn’t slated to open until fall 2022. At that time, it will be the second Von Maur in Wisconsin, following the location at The Corners of Brookfield mall, east of Waukesha.

“Despite delays caused by the pandemic, we are looking forward to making progress on this and the many other projects in our redevelopment pipeline as we position our properties for future growth and success,” Leibovitz said.

The new Von Maur is projected to be a one-story 85,000 square-foot shop with a brick façade and “the retailer’s signature residential ambiance, complete with antiques, original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the on-site grand piano,” according to the company.

