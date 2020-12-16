Advertisement

Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine next week

Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. That’s twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer.

While frontline health care workers started receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, another priority group is people in long-term care facilities. The state Department of Health Services has activated a federal partnership with pharmacy chains that would distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would participate in the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program. The governor’s office described the program as a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS.

The pharmacy chains will administer vaccines to nursing home residents and workers. State officials hope this could be done by the end of January.

