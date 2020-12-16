Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official says nearly 200 health care workers in the state had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also says no spike in coronavirus cases were reported following the Thanksgiving holiday, but urged people to continue to remain vigilant with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approaching.

Wisconsin’s case numbers spiked in mid-November and have been declining since.

While the numbers are trending in the right direction and the vaccine is being given to health care workers, Palm stressed that people still need to wear masks, keep a distance, frequently wash hands and avoid gatherings.

