Wollersheim Winery harvests frozen grapes for ice wine

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the first time in two years that the Wollersheim Winery & Distillery has been able to pick frozen grapes for its ice wine.

The frozen grapes were picked starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which require temperatures in the teens. About 35 people came out to help pick them at the winery.

The grapes also have to be pressed frozen to create an ultra-concentrated flavor and hold the sweetness of an ice wine.

“The special thing too with these grapes are bred in Wisconsin,” said enologist Celine Coquard Lenerz. “They’re made with St. Pepin grapes that have the ability to hang onto the vine throughout those freezing and thawing cycles that we need to concentrate those sugars.”

The ice wine from this year’s harvest will be available next year.

