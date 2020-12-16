Advertisement

Wollersheim Winery harvests frozen grapes for ice wine

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the first time in two years that the Wollersheim Winery & Distillery has been able to pick frozen grapes for its ice wine.

The frozen grapes were picked starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which require temperatures in the teens. About 35 people came out to help pick them at the winery.

The grapes also have to be pressed frozen to create an ultra-concentrated flavor and hold the sweetness of an ice wine.

“The special thing too with these grapes are bred in Wisconsin,” said enologist Celine Coquard Lenerz. “They’re made with St. Pepin grapes that have the ability to hang onto the vine throughout those freezing and thawing cycles that we need to concentrate those sugars.”

The ice wine from this year’s harvest will be available next year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

BBB explains how to help small businesses during the holidays
Grapes harvested for ice wine in Prairie du Sac
Grapes harvested for ice wine in Prairie du Sac
Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins extradition to Michigan ordered, pending his appeal
The Voice competitor John Holiday is also an Appleton, Wisconsin native
Appleton native competes in ‘The Voice’ finale