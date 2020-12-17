Advertisement

8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

A statement from the congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The statement says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines.

The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.

The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Cousin Eddie empties his RV septic tank
Classic scenes from Christmas movies on display in Janesville front yard
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin rolling out Apple and Google’s contact tracing app
Wausau man saves Christmas by returning $3,000 found on the sidewalk
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Packers seek 4th straight win as Adams looks to extend TD streak