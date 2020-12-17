9 in 10 people in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine out every ten people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin have recovered from the virus, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show. The percentage of those cases have steadily risen over the past several weeks as the state moves away from its highwater marks for daily new cases.

DHS’ daily tracker shows the number of recoveries has surpassed 400,000, making up an even 90 percent of the 448,441 total cases ever diagnosed. The agency reports 40,378 cases remain active.

In its update, health officials recorded 3,643 new cases, or almost exactly one-third of the nearly 11,000 tests tallied for the day.

The week-to-week drop in new cases between Thursdays also meant the seven-day rolling average fell below the 3,200 mark. On this date last month, Wisconsin’s average hit its all-time high of 6,563 cases per day over the preceding week.

State health officials also recorded 59 new COVID-19 related deaths across the state, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 4,255 since the pandemic began.

Another 129 people were admitted to hospitals across Wisconsin, DHS reported. It records indicate that nearly 20,000 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, or 4.4 percent of the number of people who contracted the virus.

A further indication of the decreasing case count across the state came in DHS’ weekly disease activity tracker, which showed only 17 counties remained at the critically high case activity level. At the time that category was created last month, nearly every county in Wisconsin registered in that top category.

