Alliant Energy donates 1,000 meal boxes to Wisconsinites in need

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy donated $100,000 on Wednesday to deliver food boxes to families across Wisconsin and Iowa, just in time for them to have a special holiday meal.

The donation will fund 2,000 food boxes that will be delivered to 14 communities across the two states, including Verona, Beloit and Portage.

Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation Julie Bauer said this year has been especially difficult for families and they wanted to do all that they could to help, especially during the holidays.

“On behalf of Alliant Energy and our employees, we’re proud to provide meals from our families to yours,” said Bauer. “Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we are partnering with local organizations to help fight hunger.”

Alliant explained that they partnered with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to provide 1,000 meal boxes to Wisconsinites in need. The families will also receive a gift certificate to buy meat from a local grocery store, according to a news release

The box will contain some holiday meal favorites, such as potatoes, turkey gravy and ingredients for sugar cookies, Alliant added.

