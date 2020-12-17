Advertisement

Antetokounmpo features in Greek pandemic safety ad

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by guard Wesley Matthews...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by guard Wesley Matthews (9) after making a shot while being fouled by Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared in a government ad in his native Greece, released ahead of Christmas to urge people to observe public safety measures during the pandemic.

The Milwaukee Bucks star speaks in Greek in the minute-long spot edited in black and white, saying “All victories start with defense.”

The ad features photographs of Antetokounmpo growing up in an Athens neighborhood and playing for the Greek national team.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Packers seek No. 1 seed as Adams looks to extend TD streak
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Antetokounmpo says he wanted to repay Milwaukee’s loyalty
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63