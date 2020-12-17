Antetokounmpo says he wanted to repay Milwaukee’s loyalty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.

So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career.

Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “the place I want to be” one day after signing a supermax extension with the Bucks.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

