Antetokounmpo says he wanted to repay Milwaukee’s loyalty
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.
So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career.
Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “the place I want to be” one day after signing a supermax extension with the Bucks.
