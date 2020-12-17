Advertisement

Antetokounmpo says he wanted to repay Milwaukee’s loyalty

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.

So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career.

Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “the place I want to be” one day after signing a supermax extension with the Bucks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Packers seek 4th straight win as Adams looks to extend TD streak
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Giannis staying in Milwaukee, will sign richest contract in NBA history