Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane Co. take families on holiday shopping spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County took over 30 families for a shopping spree Wednesday and even gave one mother a brand new car.

The organization noted that six of the families went on a $500 shopping spree to buy food for their family for the holidays, which was sponsored by Metcalfe’s Market and other donors.

All of the families involved in the shopping spree at Hilldale Shopping Center were given $500 to shop for holiday gifts and home essentials.

