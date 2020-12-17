Advertisement

Dane Co. Board considers agreement of tiny house village to combat homelessness

Madison, WI Occupy Madison
Madison, WI Occupy Madison(Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution to authorize an agreement that would provide temporary housing to those experiencing homelessness by using “tinier homes.”

The agreement with Occupy Madison would allow 28 “tinier homes” to house people primarily living outside or places not meant for habitation, according to a news release.

Occupy Madison has already bought property at 1901 Aberg Avenue to put the homes and develop a permanent tiny house village over the course of the next 12-18 months.

If authorized, the Dane County Department of Human Services would operate the Emergency Temporary Housing Program and join a $200,000 contract with Occupy Madison.

The authorization will be discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

