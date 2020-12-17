Dane Co. gyms reopen under new public health order

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A new order issued Monday by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) lifts some restrictions in place since mid-November. Indoor gatherings are now allowed again, up to 10 people with social distancing.

The updated order means some businesses can resume activities, including group fitness classes at area gyms.

Basecamp Fitness started holding small group classes on Tuesday evening, barely 24 hours after the order came down, saying they’re excited to welcome members back.

Basecamp Fitness on Monroe St. is empty right now, but after the new @PublicHealthMDC order yesterday, they're preparing to welcome small groups of members this evening. Manager told me safety is their first priority. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/taQWlCrlAh — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) December 16, 2020

2020 has been a roller coaster year for Basecamp Fitness. The company opened its Monroe Street location—its first in Madison—just one month before the Safer At Home order in spring.

“It’s not easy but we’ll make it through,” said area manager Taylor Westrick, adding, “I think it’s definitely something you take day by day.”

The gym had to close again in November, when PHMDC banned all indoor gatherings. Westrick said they found creative ways to keep members active.

“We did actually rent out dumbbells, kettle bells and our stationary assault bikes,” Westrick explained.

After Monday’s new order allowed gatherings up to 10 people, Basecamp pivoted again.

“Finding that out yesterday, it’s been quite a shuffle,” Westrick said.

In less than a day, Westrick and other Basecamp staff deep cleaned their studios and prepared to start small classes with several safety precautions in place.

“Everyone has their own equipment, their own bike and their own floor space,” Westrick described. People also have to wear masks, and all equipment is sanitized between classes.

Basecamp Fitness is not the only location taking advantage of the change. Burn Boot Camp is also working on new plans.

“We’re really trying to take our time and make the right decision,” said training manager Cody Burns.

Under the previous order, Burn Boot Camp had to cancel group classes, but they were able to keep the doors open for individual workouts.

“[People] just worked on their own, and they could come and go as they please,” Burns explained.

With small gatherings now allowed, Burns said the company is trying to find an option for everyone.

“We’re going to be doing a hybrid of open gym during our busiest times and then we’re going to be doing a mix of camp times,” he said.

Westrick and Burns both said they are thrilled to welcome their members in person, but both gyms are still offering virtual options. Under the new order, PHMDC still recommends avoiding gatherings as much as possible.

“I think the sense of community here is what’s keeping people going through these tough times,” Burns said.

“It’s just exciting to know we can start that again tonight,” Westrick said ahead of the first group classes.

NBC15 also reached out to Princeton Club to find out about their plans under the new order. President Andy Haugen said under the previous order, Princeton Club had individual workouts, but now, they are able to reopen group classes.

Group classes will start on Thursday. Members have to preregister and classes are capped at 10 people. Haugen said there will be multiple safety precautions in place, like markings on the floor to maximize distance.

