Advertisement

GOP-led Senate committee holds hearing on claims of voter fraud

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)(Jim Lo Scalzo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee held a hearing on voter fraud Wednesday to further examine what they claim is voter fraud.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing came two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory was sealed by the Electoral College.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the committee chairman, said his goal was to have a bipartisan hearing to examine the election. But he repeated Trump’s assertions without evidence and focused heavily on the claims being made by the president’s team.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday about the hearing, saying Sen. Johnson was “doing an excellent job.”

Republicans and Democrats bickered at times during the session.

Former federal cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, who oversaw election security, said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy.

On Tuesday, Sen. Johnson acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president-elect and the election was legitimate, and said he won’t object when Congress meets next month to tabulate the Electoral College results.

However, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview that he still has unanswered questions about the election.

Congress is set to meet on Jan. 6 to receive the results of the 50 states’ Electoral College votes cast on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan

Latest News

Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney
Dane Co. Sheriff helps craft national road map to repair trust between law enforcement and communities
Alliant Energy donates 1,000 meal boxes to Wisconsinites in need
WEC launches Q & A section about election procedure to dispel misinformation
The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper gave the man credit for creativity, but advised him that...
Wis. trooper pulls over car decked out in colorful lights, gave credit for creativity