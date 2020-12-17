GOP-led Senate committee holds hearing on claims of voter fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee held a hearing on voter fraud Wednesday to further examine what they claim is voter fraud.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing came two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory was sealed by the Electoral College.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the committee chairman, said his goal was to have a bipartisan hearing to examine the election. But he repeated Trump’s assertions without evidence and focused heavily on the claims being made by the president’s team.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday about the hearing, saying Sen. Johnson was “doing an excellent job.”

Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place. @SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Republicans and Democrats bickered at times during the session.

Former federal cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, who oversaw election security, said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy.

On Tuesday, Sen. Johnson acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president-elect and the election was legitimate, and said he won’t object when Congress meets next month to tabulate the Electoral College results.

However, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview that he still has unanswered questions about the election.

Congress is set to meet on Jan. 6 to receive the results of the 50 states’ Electoral College votes cast on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.