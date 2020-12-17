Gov. Evers, local health departments warn against holiday gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers , county and local health officials pushed the same message Thursday- Wisconsinites need to continue to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 and avoid gathering for the holidays.

Gov. Tony Evers said during a news conference that even though vaccines are arriving in Wisconsin, we are not quite “out of the woods yet.” He encouraged residents to celebrate the holidays virtually and only with members of their household.

“Getting tested is an important part of our efforts to box in the virus, but it isn’t a pass to attend a gathering,” the governor said.

Southern Region Public Health Officers also issued a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert on Thursday for multiple counties, including Dane, Green, Iowa and Rock. The health departments said their goal with this alert is to avoid having the critically high levels of COVID-19 that were reported in November, which resulted in higher hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus.

The health officers stressed that gathering for the holidays with people only in your immediate household is the safest away to celebrate the holidays. They urged against any sort of travel, gathering indoors with people not in your household and sharing food.

According to a news release, all public health jurisdictions except one in the Southern Region are in the “Very High” activity level category for COVID-19. This means their case burdens are between 350 and 1,000 per 100,000 people.

Debbie Siegenthaler, Chair of the Southern Region’s WI Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, noted that now is the time to be persistent with recommendations by health officials.

“Every act of prevention matters and will continue to be important this Holiday season,” Siegenthaler said.

The full list of local health departments included in the alert are:

Adams

Columbia

Crawford

Dodge

Grant

Green

Iowa

Jefferson

Juneau

Lafayette

Madison/Dane

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Watertown

