‘Hotel of the Arts’ to open in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Hotel of the Arts is set to open in Madison on Monday, Dec. 21 for guests to stay in as they visit Madison.

The hotel, also known as Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham, will be four stories high and have 85 rooms, according to a news release. A spokesperson for the hotel described it as a “modern, custom-designed boutique hotel.”

The spokesperson for the hotel noted that each room will feature custom artwork by designer Nicolas Nascarano, 50-in. LG TVs and USB charging ports. The hotel will also have high-speed WiFi, a breakfast area, indoor pool and hot tub. There will also be a fitness center and shuttle service, the spokesperson said.

Co-owner and general manager of the hotel, Patrick Prabhu, was excited to finally open the hotel in Madison.

“We’re thrilled to open another Hotel of the Arts property and be a part of Madison’s vibrant community,” said Prabhu. “We hope that the unique features of this hotel and its convenient location make it an ideal place for business travelers and visitors for years to come.”

The hotel construction started in September of 2019 and cost $10 million to complete.

Prahbu and his fellow co-owner Karl Rajani expect to create 24 jobs at the new hotel. They also run the Hotel of the Arts Days Inn & Suites in Milwaukee.

The hotel is located at 2810 Coho Street, near the Beltline and Fish Hatchery Road.

