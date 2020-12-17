Janesville double homicide suspect’s cash bond set at $2.1 million

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville double homicide suspect is now in the Rock County Jail on a nearly $2.1 million cash bond.

Marcus Randle El is accused of shooting and killing two women, Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory, in Janesville over 10 months ago.

A criminal complaint shows that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money.

The family of Winchester and McAdory spoke in court today and said they feared for their safety after the bond amount was set. They were worried about the possibility of him be able to post the bond, citing that his brother is a current NFL assistant coach and has the means necessary to bail him out.

Justine Watson, Winchester’s mother, said her daughter gave Randel El a place to stay and met her family. She said his actions in the past have shown that he does not deserve to be released on bond and his records show he has no regard for human life.

“I am confident, he is a monster who has done this who has done this to my family, and the family of the other victim,” Watson said. “He brutally murdered my daughter, Seairaha and her friend, Brittany, by shooting them in cold blood, and leaving them to die in the cold snow. Now my daughter’s four girls and Brittany’s two children must grow up without their mothers.”

If Randle El does post bond, he was ordered not to have contact with several people, he cannot possess any weapon and he cannot leave Wisconsin. He was recently extradited from Illinois.

The former UW-Madison football player was officially charged in February with two counts of with first degree intentional homicide, one count of operating without consent/possessing a weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm/convicted of out-of-state felony.

