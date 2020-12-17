Advertisement

Janesville PD urges caution letting strangers in after woman thinks man is water dept. employee

(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police is urging citizens to use caution when letting strangers into their home after a man reportedly gained entry to an elderly woman’s home because she thought he was a Janesville Water Department employee.

According to a news release, the suspect was wearing a lanyard with a photo ID and drove a blue vehicle when he arrived around 2:30 p.m. at the woman’s home on the 1600 block of Liberty Lane.

The suspect asked the woman to turn on the hot water and Janesville Police noted he checked it with a laser device. Janesville Police continued, saying the suspect looked around the residence, but no theft occurred.

The victim then asked if the man was going to change out the water meter, but he told her it was not needed at this time and left the residence.

Janesville Police said the suspect’s identity is unknown and they do not have a description.

They also added that the Janesville Water Department is currently working in that area to change out water meters and transmitters.

Janesville PD reminded residents that the water department will send notices in the mail to schedule an appointment. They also noted that all Janesville Water employees wear an ID, drive vehicles and wear clothing that all provide identification that they work for the city.

