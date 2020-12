JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Long time Janesville radio broadcaster Al Fagerli has died.

Fagerli was a legend behind the mic doing play by play for countless high school basketball, football, hockey, and baseball games over the years.

He retired in 2016 after 36 years at WCLO.

Fagerli was 67 years-old.

