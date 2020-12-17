More Clouds Today, Some Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control across the region as it drifts to the east through Friday. Highs today will be in the lower 30s with light wind.

We’ve had that strong Nor’easter moving along the east coast over the past couple days which has in turn, created a bottle-neck for the weather pattern around here. Things are beginning to open up again though and we will break out of the mundane, cloudy and seasonal conditions.

We’ll be back into some sunshine for tomorrow and with wind shifting to southerly, temperatures will warm up a bit for the weekend and the early part of next week. Highs are expected in the low 30s today but mid-30s will be seen for Friday through Sunday.

If nothing else, the clouds have allowed for very little if any melting of the snow pack in southern Wisconsin. We picked up 6.4 inches of snow last weekend. Through initial compaction and settling (due to gravity), the official snow depth in Madison dropped to 5 inches by Sunday, but has held at 5 inches through Wednesday.

With clouds and near freezing high temperatures over the past several days, there has been little, if any melting of snow in Madison. (wmtv weather)

Hopefully we’ll still see some of the snow hanging around through Christmas as we have low probabilities of seeing significant accumulation between now and then.

