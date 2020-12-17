Advertisement

More Clouds Today, Some Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Temperature will be a little milder through the weekend and into next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control across the region as it drifts to the east through Friday. Highs today will be in the lower 30s with light wind.

We’ve had that strong Nor’easter moving along the east coast over the past couple days which has in turn, created a bottle-neck for the weather pattern around here. Things are beginning to open up again though and we will break out of the mundane, cloudy and seasonal conditions.

We’ll be back into some sunshine for tomorrow and with wind shifting to southerly, temperatures will warm up a bit for the weekend and the early part of next week. Highs are expected in the low 30s today but mid-30s will be seen for Friday through Sunday.

If nothing else, the clouds have allowed for very little if any melting of the snow pack in southern Wisconsin. We picked up 6.4 inches of snow last weekend. Through initial compaction and settling (due to gravity), the official snow depth in Madison dropped to 5 inches by Sunday, but has held at 5 inches through Wednesday.

With clouds and near freezing high temperatures over the past several days, there has been...
With clouds and near freezing high temperatures over the past several days, there has been little, if any melting of snow in Madison.(wmtv weather)

Hopefully we’ll still see some of the snow hanging around through Christmas as we have low probabilities of seeing significant accumulation between now and then.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Temperatures climb into the upper 30's ahead of Saturday's cold front.
Weekend Forecast: Not looking good for snow-lovers
Brendan's Wednesday Forecast
We have a 66% chance of seeing a White Christmas historically in Madison (and most of...
More Clouds, But Very Little Snow in the Forecast
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Slow warm-up the rest of the workweek