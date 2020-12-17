More than 5,000 ornaments of ‘Hope’ sent out across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 5,000 ornaments crafted by students with the theme of “Hope” have been shipped out across the state, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced Thursday.

The ornaments were sent to over 50 hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, service providers for people with disabilities and veterans homes.

According to a news release, the number of ornaments received was nearly double that of past years.

“We were frankly blown away by the number of ornaments we received to send statewide, which speaks to not only the creativity of our students, but the overwhelming hope and resilience you’ll find across our state,” said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers announced the 2020 theme for holiday ornaments as “Hope” on Nov. 13 for students to reflect on what hope meant to them.

The ornaments are normally displayed on a tree in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda, but with the Capitol closed due to COVID-19, the governor wanted to share the ornaments with health care workers and Wisconsinites who may not be able to see their family for the holidays.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.