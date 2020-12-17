Advertisement

MPD: 2 suspects reportedly steal woman’s car while it warmed up

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman’s car was stolen while it warmed up on Wednesday morning, the Madison Police Department reports.

The woman was watching her car warm up from her workplace around 6:10 a.m. on the 400 block South Yellowstone Drive when a four-door KIA with tinted windows and its headlights turned off pulled into the parking spot next to her car, according to an incident report.

The woman told MPD she saw two young men, one wearing a black hoodie and possibly black sweatpants, get out of the KIA. The two suspects then climbed into her 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, MPD noted.

MPD continued, saying the woman ran out of the business and asked what the two men were doing. The suspects did not say anything and drove off toward Mineral Point Road, MPD added.

Police gave no additional details on the suspect’s description.

