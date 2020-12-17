Advertisement

Name released of Waupun man who died in Didion corn silo

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.(NBC 15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 52-year-old Waupun man who died last week after falling into a corn silo at the Didion Corn Mill.

In an update Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as Randal Rote. No other new information about his death was provided.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously stated emergency crews responded to the Didion mill in the Village of Cambria around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, after receiving reports that an employee who was working in a confined space in or around the silo could not be located.

After several hours of searching, Rote’s body was found in one of the bins.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating his death and a Didion spokesperson said they are working with authorities on the investgation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Cash bond set at $2.1 million for Janesville double homicide suspect
Cash bond set at $2.1 million for Janesville double homicide suspect
Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Janesville double homicide suspect’s cash bond set at $2.1 million
Kid's App Pick of the Week: A Kid's Diary
Kid's App Pick of the Week: A Kid's Diary
Leearthur L. Taylor (L) and Larence G. Thomas (R)
Thomas sentenced to 25 years in 2019 North Side killing