Advertisement

New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in Wisconsin

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin Senate wants to pass a bill early in 2021 to change state law to allow for the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day.

Sen. Devin LeMahieu tried to get that change passed with Democratic support last year but failed amid GOP opposition. He said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that allowing for earlier counting of ballots is one of his priorities.

The Legislature is looking at making election-related changes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election that were rejected by state and federal courts.

LeMaheiu also sent an open letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking him to support election reform. He cited last Friday’s committee hearing on the November election and said it revealed many “significant flaws.”

“As the governor, you represent every citizen regardless of their party. We’re sure you agree it is a priority to rebuild trust in the process for the countless number of voters across the state who feel their vote did not count,” he wrote.

The letter was signed by 14 other state sentators.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree put up by lawmakers removed
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White...
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
Phill Kline testifies at the Committee on Campaigns and Elections hearing on December 11, 2020.
“We have heard enough” Dems walk out on Assembly election hearing
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Pres. Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit in latest legal defeat