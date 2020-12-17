Advertisement

Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree murder charge was filed Thursday against Angela Renee Siebke, 47, of Whitehall.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Ohio woman has been charged in the April 1992 death of a newborn baby girl dubbed Baby April, the Moline Police Department said Thursday.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree murder charge has been filed against Angela Renee Siebke, 47, of Whitehall.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said during a virtual press conference that Siebke was arrested in Rock Island and is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic garbage bag floating along the bank of the Mississippi River off 17th Street in Moline, according to police.

The Rock Island County Coroner identified the cause of death as suffocation asphyxiation and hypothermia, according to police.

Baby April was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Moline several days after the discovery of her body.

In December 2014, former Rock Island-County State’s Attorney John McGehee announced that he had filed a first-degree murder charge against an unknown female’s DNA profile found at the scene.

McGehee said at the time that although a suspect has not been identified, a DNA profile is specific enough to file a criminal charge under Illinois law.

