Packers seek 4th straight win as Adams looks to extend TD streak

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and will be shown on NFL Network.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and will be seeking their fourth straight victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.

The Packers share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans and own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints. Carolina has lost seven of its last eight games.

Green Bay’s Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last eight games and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.

ADAMS’ TD STREAK

Wide receiver Davante Adams has produced a touchdown catch in each of his past eight games, but says he isn’t thinking much about how long he can keep that streak going.

He has long-range goals in mind instead.

Adams says that “what drives me is getting the Super Bowl and ultimately trying to be the best receiver to play this game.”

Adams has 14 touchdown catches this season to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

