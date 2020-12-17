Advertisement

Packers welcoming additional fans to Saturday’s game

Packers and Eagles take the field at Lambeau
Packers and Eagles take the field at Lambeau
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About 250 additional fans will be in attendance at Saturday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team is extending an invitation to its health care and public safety partners. The invitation is a thank you and show of appreciation for these frontline workers during the pandemic.

Employees from Bellin Health, the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will join the Packers’ invited employees and their immediate families who’ve attended the past two home games.

The organization anticipates between 700 and 800 fans will be in the stands Saturday night.

In adherence to Lambeau Field protocols, fans will sit in socially distanced pods.

The Packers organization says it will continue to evaluate its game day attendance during the pandemic for the final home game as well as the anticipated home playoff game.

