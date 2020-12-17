Advertisement

Preparing your car for the winter

A few steps every vehicle owner can take this winter.
Ford's self-driving cars use 3D maps to navigate snowy roads.
Ford's self-driving cars use 3D maps to navigate snowy roads. (KY3)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Winter conditions can be tough on any vehicle, and as drivers take on icy roads and snowy conditions, it is essential to make sure your car is ready for the season.

The most important thing drivers can do is stay proactive, making sure they have things like window scrapers, a blanket and gloves, jumper cables, all in the vehicle for the winter. The investment of purchasing a few items early on will save thousands of dollars in the long run.

Making sure your battery is clean will extend its life. Cleaning the windshield and wiper blades will keep your windshield transmission in working condition. A car wash each week will stop salt from building up on your vehicle, avoiding rust buildup and clouding on headlights.

Properly drying the seal on the windows and doors will save a lot of wear and tear on the seal and the mechanics of the window motor in the door.

The best practices are simple things that anyone can do as they prepare a car for months of snow and ice on the roads.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on capacity limits
Hwy. 14 in Iowa Co. reopens after rush hour wreck shut it down
With clouds and near freezing high temperatures over the past several days, there has been...
More Clouds Today, Some Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. takes families on shopping spree
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane Co. take families on holiday shopping spree