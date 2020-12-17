Preparing your car for the winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Winter conditions can be tough on any vehicle, and as drivers take on icy roads and snowy conditions, it is essential to make sure your car is ready for the season.

The most important thing drivers can do is stay proactive, making sure they have things like window scrapers, a blanket and gloves, jumper cables, all in the vehicle for the winter. The investment of purchasing a few items early on will save thousands of dollars in the long run.

Making sure your battery is clean will extend its life. Cleaning the windshield and wiper blades will keep your windshield transmission in working condition. A car wash each week will stop salt from building up on your vehicle, avoiding rust buildup and clouding on headlights.

Properly drying the seal on the windows and doors will save a lot of wear and tear on the seal and the mechanics of the window motor in the door.

The best practices are simple things that anyone can do as they prepare a car for months of snow and ice on the roads.

