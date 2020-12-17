Over 30 more Rock Co. jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirty-six inmates at the Rock County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the jail’s latest round of testing.

According to a news release, this was the second round of COVID-19 testing for inmates previously exposed to COVID-19 within their units and 106 inmates needed a retest.

Of the 106 people retested, 36 were positive, 58 were negative, seven refused and Rock County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on five results.

The jail also noted that they tested additional staff members, with six employees testing positive and 40 testing negative. Seventeen staff members are waiting for their results.

Capt. Kimberly Litsheim told NBC15 that the newest cases bring the total at the jail to 123 positive cases.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office added that they are in continuous contact with the Rock County Health Department to ensure the safety for their staff and inmates.

