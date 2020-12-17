Roll out reaction: tracking COVID-19 vaccine aftereffects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 200 health care workers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far in the state of Wisconsin, according to the state’s top health official

As with any vaccine, side effects are expected.

“I feel great,” Holly Teeter, Registered Nurse (RN) in Saint Mary’s Hospital (SSM) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) said. “In terms of discomfort, not a lot to complain about.”

Just 24 hours ago, Teeter was the first SSM employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A day later, she’s feeling mild side effects.

“This morning just a little tiny tenderness, I think the flu shot makes your muscle a little sorer,” Teeter said.

Let’s rewind to 48 hours ago, when UW Health charge nurse Mavic Tjardes received the same vaccine.

“Physically the pain is gone, I just felt a little sore; soreness and heaviness,” Tjardes said.

Tjardes was one of the first people in Wisconsin to get the shot and is still riding an emotional high.

“It felt like there was a thorn taken out of my heart, that maybe, maybe someday when everyone gets a vaccine, it’ll be over!” Tjardes said. “There is light at the end of this dark COVID-19 tunnel. Vaccines will pull us through this pandemic.”

In Tjardes and Teeter’s eyes, getting this shot is just one more way to show patients they care.

“I understand how necessary it is but I also feel like I’m protecting myself and arming myself so we can fight the battle until we can win it,” Teeter said. “You have to be thinking one step ahead, these patients are so desperately sick that you have to be thinking every second, ‘what can I anticipate that’s going to happen, what can I prepare?’”

The Wis. Department of Health Services said the rate of vaccinations depends on how many vaccines are set aside for Wisconsin at the federal level each week.

