Sauk Co. Public Health encourages public to donate to food pantries in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County Public Health are urging members of the community to consider donating money, non-perishable food or toiletry products to county food pantries that are in need.

“Much of the coronavirus-related grant funding that was provided to local food pantries and regional food banks earlier this year is now spent,” said, Emergency Food Coordinator for the county Melissa Brandt. Brandt explained that many Sauk County families’ need for emergency food has grown this fall.

According to a news release, Sauk County Public Health and Central Wisconsin Community Action Council started monthly meetings with food distribution sites in the county about a month into the pandemic. Many pantries have had to deal with staffing shortages and distribution changes due to the pandemic, public health noted.

Residents who want to donate to the food pantry are encouraged to donate money, because then the pantry can buy food at reduced rates.

Brandt recommended that those who want to donate goods send non-perishables such as peanut butter or rice, and toiletries such as shampoo and toilet paper.

Here is a list of food pantries residents can donate to:

Baraboo Food Pantry (608) 356-4649

Beyond Blessed (608) 844-0052

Christ’s Cupboard (St.John Lutheran Church) (608) 524-4516

Community Food Pantry of Spring Green (608) 459-5512

Reedsburg Food Pantry (608)524-6272

Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry (608) 571-7737

Sacred Heart Mobile Food Pantry (608) 963-7615

The Happy Kids Network and The Vine Street Market happykidsnetwork.org

Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry (608) 697-4612

Wonewoc Union Center Food Pantry (608) 464-3998

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.