Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, there’s a lingering question: Is it safe for pregnant women to get the shot?

So far the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not listed any data that shows harmful effects to pregnant women.

“Top priority for not only myself, but my husband to ensure that we’re keeping our family safe,” Tressa Gill, DeForest resident said.

Pregnant during a pandemic -- Gill said there’s no such thing as being too careful.

“We’re definitely practicing social distancing. During this holiday season, we’ll be spending it doing some virtual family get-togethers,” she said.

Gill is also a nurse manager, which puts her first in line to get the covid vaccine.

“I definitely put a lot of thought into whether or not I would take the vaccine for a while. I was thinking I wouldn’t because I am pregnant, not knowing implications of that,” she said.

Gill said she did a lot of research before making a final decision.

“It definitely was not an easy decision. After more information has come out and my conversations with my providers, I will take the vaccine,” Gill said.

A Madison gynecologist explained it comes down to personal choice.

Dr. Fred Melius, Physicians for Women OBGYIN, said the potential risks of the vaccine are unknown because it’s unethical to study pregnant women.

“You come up with new drug, you don’t really know how it’s going to work. It really doesn’t sound right, or have a good feel for obvious reasons to give it to pregnant women, and then wait to see if it does harm to their babies,” he said.

Based off the vaccine ingredients, experts believe it does not pose a risk to the pregnant person or the baby.

“The way the vaccine is designed, mRNA doesn’t get in the cells, it’s not like virus. It won’t give you covid-19, if you get the vaccine,” he said

The CDC website also says getting vaccinated is a personal choice. There is no guidance that says you shouldn’t get vaccinated if you’re pregnant.

The Centers will continue to monitor the vaccine and how it affects pregnant women as the vaccine rolls out.

