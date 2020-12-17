Slick Spots: Light Flurries/Drizzle Fri. Night-Sat.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The overall weather pattern remains quiet for Thursday. Highs neared the freezing mark and may surpass that tomorrow afternoon. A few disturbances over the weekend launch an initial mix followed by light snow flurries.

The major Nor’easter impacting New England lifts off to the east over the next 24 hours. High pressure moves out from the south-central Plains. Winds turn out of the south tomorrow and bring highs into the mid 30′s. Clouds remain, but break at times - allowing some sunshine in. An upper-level wave along with a cold front drop through Wisconsin tomorrow night & Saturday. A light drizzle and snow flurry mix will fall overnight into Saturday. Snow totals will remain low - less than an inch. However, the light drizzle may freeze on some roadways - given ground temperatures are near or below freezing. Watch out for a few slick spots this weekend!

A few waves in the upper-levels shake out a few light flurries Sunday and again on Monday. Highs will rise into the upper 30′s at the start of the week. Our next major weather system arrives in the middle of next week. Models disagree on the position and timing of precipitation, so there’s much more to come. However, there are strong signals that a plume of cold air dives into the Midwest. Some colder weather is on the horizon.

