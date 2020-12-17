SSM Health to squeeze hundreds of extra doses out of first batch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was supposed to offer SSM Health with 6,000 doses to begin inoculating its frontline healthcare workers. But, it turns out the health system will be able to give hundreds more of them their first shots.

Each vial of the vaccine was supposed to contain five doses. However, pharmacists across the country are finding enough leftover to deliver a sixth one and, on Wednesday, the FDA told health care works to go ahead and take advantage of that surplus.

For SSM Health, that means 300-400 of its employees will get their first shot right now, rather than waiting for the next batch, a spokesperson for the health system said.

On Wednesday, SSM Health reported roughly 50 employees per hour received the vaccine, meaning hundreds of the doses have already been delivered. The hospital is also serving as one of the state’s distribution hubs and, as such, it made its first shipment Wednesday, sending 200 doses to Waupun Memorial Hospital.

UW Health did not answer when NBC15 asked if it would take advantage of the extra does, instead referring the question to the Dept. of Health Services.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.