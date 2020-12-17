Thomas sentenced to 25 years in 2019 North Side killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As one suspect in last year’s deadly shooting of a Sun Prairie teen on Madison’s North Side awaits trial, the man who already pleaded guilty to the slaying learned his fate.

On Thursday, a Dane Co. judge sentenced Larence G. Thomas to 25 years in prison to be followed by another decade of extended supervision. In October, the 37-year-old Thomas reached a deal with prosecutors and was found guilty of 2nd degree intentional homicide in the death of 19-year-old Malik Moss.

In exchange for the plea, the count of 1st degree intentional homicide was dropped.

Moss was killed on the night of September 28 of last year. Investigators say the teen was shot to death just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive.

According to police, surveillance video showed Moss in a physical altercation with two people as others around the three of them watched. During the fight, Thomas appeared to point a weapon at Moss and fired before running off, its report continued.

Thomas was arrested in Mississippi a month later.

The other defendant, Leearthur L. Taylor was captured just days after the shooting. A jury trial for him is set to begin in February, court records indicate.

