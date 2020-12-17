Advertisement

Thomas sentenced to 25 years in 2019 North Side killing

Leearthur L. Taylor (L) and Larence G. Thomas (R)
Leearthur L. Taylor (L) and Larence G. Thomas (R)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As one suspect in last year’s deadly shooting of a Sun Prairie teen on Madison’s North Side awaits trial, the man who already pleaded guilty to the slaying learned his fate.

On Thursday, a Dane Co. judge sentenced Larence G. Thomas to 25 years in prison to be followed by another decade of extended supervision. In October, the 37-year-old Thomas reached a deal with prosecutors and was found guilty of 2nd degree intentional homicide in the death of 19-year-old Malik Moss.

In exchange for the plea, the count of 1st degree intentional homicide was dropped.

Moss was killed on the night of September 28 of last year. Investigators say the teen was shot to death just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive.

According to police, surveillance video showed Moss in a physical altercation with two people as others around the three of them watched. During the fight, Thomas appeared to point a weapon at Moss and fired before running off, its report continued.

Thomas was arrested in Mississippi a month later.

The other defendant, Leearthur L. Taylor was captured just days after the shooting. A jury trial for him is set to begin in February, court records indicate.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Cash bond set at $2.1 million for Janesville double homicide suspect
Cash bond set at $2.1 million for Janesville double homicide suspect
Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Janesville double homicide suspect’s cash bond set at $2.1 million
Kid's App Pick of the Week: A Kid's Diary
Kid's App Pick of the Week: A Kid's Diary
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Name released of Waupun man who died in Didion corn silo