“Watershed moment”: Green Bay frontline health care employees get COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frontline health care workers in Green Bay are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health administered the first round of the Pfizer vaccine to employees Wednesday.

“Today is truly the start of a dream come true and to say we are elated, and hopeful would be an understatement,” said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

The first round of shots were given to frontline employees at Prevea Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Critical Care nurse Kayla Kennedy was the first to receive the vaccine in Green Bay. Kayla works directly with vulnerable patients and those with COVID-19.

“It was very important to me to get vaccinated today so that I can continue to be there for my patients and my family, and to set an example for all in our community the critical role vaccines play in preventing the spread of disease,” said Kayla.

Critical care nurse Kayla Kennedy gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020. (HSHS Hospitals)

Prevea Dr. Richard Amankwah was the first Green Bay physician to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a watershed moment and I can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Amankwah. “The vaccine will play a crucial role in defeating this pandemic and I encourage everyone who can to get it.”

Prevea's Dr. Richard Amankwah gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020. (HSHS Hospitals)

Prevea Health President and CEO and Action 2 News This Morning COVID-19 analyst Dr. Ashok Rai also received the vaccine.

“Today is truly the start of a dream come true and to say we are elated, and hopeful would be an understatement,” said Dr. Rai. “We still have work to do, however, and will be even more hopeful the moment everyone in all the communities we serve has access to these lifesaving vaccines. Please, as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you and it is recommended for you, get vaccinated – not only for yourself, but for your loved ones and everyone in your community. These vaccines are safe, and this is our chance to kick COVID-19 together and return to that sense of normalcy we all so desperately seek.”

Prevea's Dr. Ashok Rai gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020 (HSHS Hospitals)

Dr. Rai will join us Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning to answer more questions about the vaccine. Have a question? Email news@wbay.com.

View previous Dr. Rai segments: https://www.wbay.com/health/drrai/

The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses. It uses genetic material known as Messenger RNA. People who get the vaccine will not be infected with COVID-19.

“mRNA is a new type of vaccine. It’s a small piece of genetic code. In this vaccine, it’s got a lipid lining on it, basically it’s in a little fat bubble. It goes inside your arm. Then it’s transported inside a cell. It doesn’t enter the nucleus of the cell. It doesn’t interact with the DNA of the cell. It binds with something called a ribosome inside the cytoplasm of the cell. It makes that spike protein. Your body identifies that spike protein that’s normally on COVID, but it’s not giving you COVID. It reacts to that. It prevents you from actually having COVID-19 infect you in the future. Then mRNA just disappears. It goes away. It doesn’t stay in your body,” Dr. Rai says.

There’s no timeline yet for when the general public will be able to get the vaccine. The shot will be given out in phases. Frontline health care workers and people at nursing homes and long-term care facilities are in the first phase.

“Best guess is early spring for everybody. That’s optimistic, not best. It could be later spring. It’s important to know this is being done in phases that are in the best interest of public health. Our most vulnerable are those in long-term care because it spreads so quickly. When they get it, they get very sick. We start talking about nursing homes and assisted livings. You also want to make sure that you have enough health care providers to continue to take care of us because COVID is not gone. It’s continuing to hurt people and unfortunately kill people in the coming months. You need health care to stand up to be able to take care of those patients. That’s why they’re getting vaccinated. Then you start moving into essential workers, the next phase. That definition has not been set. Before everyone calls me, I have no input into that. Then we start getting into our sickest population that’s not in the nursing home right now but still needs to be vaccinated. Then we start getting into other people who have diseases that need the shot. Then we start getting into different layers of people who are healthy,” Dr. Rai says.

Additional frontline health care workers in our area will get the vaccine in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.