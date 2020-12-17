Advertisement

WEC launches Q & A section about election procedure to dispel misinformation

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission launched a new question-and-answer section on their website about the November election to dispel any misinformation about how the election was conducted.

Administrator of the WEC Meagan Wolfe noted that it is their job to answer the questions of the public with fact and what procedures elections officials use.

According to a news release, the WEC deals with misinformation by discussing the mechanics behind the election.

“We don’t just say trust us,” said Wolfe. “We want to show everyone how elections really work so they can decide for themselves. Election laws are incredibly complicated, and most people are not aware of the mechanics of elections.”

The section answers questions such as “Did 200,000 people vote without a photo ID?”

The WEC answers “No. Wisconsin law allows a person who is ‘indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or is disabled for an indefinite period’ to become a permanent absentee voter ‘by signing a statement to that effect.’ This law has been on the books for more than 30 years.” The WEC goes further by explaining more about Voter ID law in Wisconsin.

Other questions the WEC answers on the page include “Did WEC refuse to follow the law and remove ineligible voters?” The WEC noted the state appeals court ruled in February that the WEC could not remove voters from the registration list and explains the case and current processing.

Those who are interested in the new section can find it on the WEC’s website.

